Animal Adventures at Landmark

  • Updated
Every Thursday and Friday in June and July, Landmark Park will present Animal Adventures, an educational program which provides a unique opportunity to learn about our natural world.

Families and kids are invited to see first-hand the wonder of native and exotic animals. Programs begin at 10 a.m. and are free with paid gate admission ($5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members, children 2 and under and active and retired military families); online registration is required. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com to register.

JUNE 9: LIVING THINGS IN THE HUMAN BODY

Presented by ACOM. Auditorium.

JUNE 10: AWESOME AMPHIBIANS

Presented by Jimmy Stiles. Auditorium.

JUNE 16: RADICAL REPTILES

Presented by Hunter Whatley. Auditorium.

JUNE 17: BEAVERS

Presented by Brooke Ethridge. Amphitheatre.

JUNE 23: BIRDS OF PREY

Presented by Jatin Patel. Auditorium.

JUNE 24: GULF COAST NATIVE SHEEP

Presented by Mike Roberts, Kari Barley, and David Jay. Wiregrass Farmstead.

JUNE 30: CHICKENS

Presented by Sheila Andreason and Mike Jones. Auditorium.

JULY 1: INCREDIBLE INSECTS

Presented by Tabitha Bunge Shumaker. Amphitheatre.

JULY 7: HORSE TRICKS

Presented by Triple A Ranch. Tractor Pull Track.

JULY 8: ANIMAL ADAPTATIONS

Presented by the Montgomery Zoo. Stokes Activity Barn.

JULY 14: PINEYWOODS COWS

Presented by Mike Roberts. Wiregrass Farmstead.

JULY 15: GREAT GATORS

Presented by Tim Ward. Stokes Activity Barn.

JULY 21: VENOMOUS REPTILES AND AMPHIBIANS

Presented by Jimmy Stiles. Amphitheatre.

JULY 22: PRIMATES

Presented by Karissa Jordan. Auditorium.

JULY 28: NORTH AMERICAN PREDATORS

Presented by Seacrest Wolf Preserve. Amphitheatre.

JULY 29: MAMMALS

Presented by Kritter Kids Corner. Stokes Activity Barn.

Landmark Park is a 150-acre park that is home to Alabama’s Official Museum of Agriculture. Call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com for more info

