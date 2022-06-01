Animal Adventures at Landmark

Every Thursday and Friday in June and July, Landmark Park will present Animal Adventures, an educational program which provides a unique opportunity to learn about our natural world.

Families and kids are invited to see first-hand the wonder of native and exotic animals. Programs begin at 10 a.m. and are free with paid gate admission ($5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members, children 2 and under and active and retired military families); online registration is required. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com to register.