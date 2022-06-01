Animal Adventures at Landmark

Every Thursday and Friday in June and July, Landmark Park will present Animal Adventures, an educational program which provides a unique opportunity to learn about our natural world.
Families and kids are invited to see first-hand the wonder of native and exotic animals. Programs begin at 10 a.m. and are free with paid gate admission ($5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members, children 2 and under and active and retired military families); online registration is required. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com to register.
JUNE 9: LIVING THINGS IN THE HUMAN BODY
Presented by ACOM. Auditorium.
JUNE 10: AWESOME AMPHIBIANS
Presented by Jimmy Stiles. Auditorium.
JUNE 16: RADICAL REPTILES
Presented by Hunter Whatley. Auditorium.
JUNE 17: BEAVERS
Presented by Brooke Ethridge. Amphitheatre.
JUNE 23: BIRDS OF PREY
Presented by Jatin Patel. Auditorium.
JUNE 24: GULF COAST NATIVE SHEEP
Presented by Mike Roberts, Kari Barley, and David Jay. Wiregrass Farmstead.
JUNE 30: CHICKENS
Presented by Sheila Andreason and Mike Jones. Auditorium.
JULY 1: INCREDIBLE INSECTS
Presented by Tabitha Bunge Shumaker. Amphitheatre.
JULY 7: HORSE TRICKS
Presented by Triple A Ranch. Tractor Pull Track.
JULY 8: ANIMAL ADAPTATIONS
Presented by the Montgomery Zoo. Stokes Activity Barn.
JULY 14: PINEYWOODS COWS
Presented by Mike Roberts. Wiregrass Farmstead.
JULY 15: GREAT GATORS
Presented by Tim Ward. Stokes Activity Barn.
JULY 21: VENOMOUS REPTILES AND AMPHIBIANS
Presented by Jimmy Stiles. Amphitheatre.
JULY 22: PRIMATES
Presented by Karissa Jordan. Auditorium.
JULY 28: NORTH AMERICAN PREDATORS
Presented by Seacrest Wolf Preserve. Amphitheatre.
JULY 29: MAMMALS
Presented by Kritter Kids Corner. Stokes Activity Barn.
Landmark Park is a 150-acre park that is home to Alabama’s Official Museum of Agriculture. Call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com for more info