There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DOGS

Cookie is a sweet girl who would love a new home.

Elizabeth is a big girl with a gentle nature.

Hazel is a bit shy but would come out with a new family.

Max is an older gentleman who would love a new home to spend his golden years.

Ned is a happy boy who loves to play.

CATS

Cedar is a handsome, loving young orange tabby male.

Moonbeam is shy but would love a home to call her own.

Nala is a sweet cali tabby kitten ready for an adventure.

Billy & Coal are brothers that would love to go to a home together.