Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Buttercup is a friendly, talkative girl who loves attention.

Camo has markings that make him very unusual and handsome.

Danica is an orange and white female that likes to be with people.

Domino is a very handsome black and white male ready for a new home

Elphie is a sweet girl that is looking for her forever family.

Hamilton is a big boy who is ready for a lap to call his own.

Lola is a shy pastel torti that needs a place to feel safe and come out of her shell.

Money is a sweet, affectionate female that loves to be petted.

Nina is a darker torti who has beautiful markings

Timothy is a gray and white tabby needing lots of love and toys.

