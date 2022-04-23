Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBlackie is a gentle giant that would make a great family dog.

Conner is an active dog that likes to play.

Meatball is a big goof and looking for a family to call his own.

Tanner is a handsome tan and cream male shepherd mix.

Tiger is a sweet little girl with a stripe down the middle of her face.

CatsCoralyn is a brown tabby that would like to be an outside cat.

Crystal is a beautiful white female with bright blue eyes.

Goose is a gray and white male that would like to work for his keep.

Mars is an orange and white male that would also prefer to be an outside cat.

Wasabi is another male cat that would like to be outside.