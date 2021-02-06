Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. The organization is in need of donations of newspapers for lining cages. Newspapers can be delivered to the Dothan Animal Shelter. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Cats

Cass has been at the shelter for a bit longer than the other cats and is ready to go to her new home. She would be a great outside kitty.

Delilah has a sweet personality and is very friendly to people and other cats.

Ice is a bit shy but with some gentle words he will come out of his shell and be a great cat.

Mustacho has the most handsome markings. He is very friendly.