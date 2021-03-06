Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals.
Contact savapetdothan@ yahoo.com.
Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.
The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
DogsDawn is a sweet girl with a personality to match. She only wants to please and will be your best friend in no time.
Hap loves people and has a great disposition. He is a handsome black Labrador.
Reagan is a smaller-sized dog and very spunky. She is a bit shy at first but will be loyal to her owners.
Scotty is the dog for you if you’re looking for a fun and energetic dog. He is friendly and outgoing.
Serenity is still waiting for her forever home. She is a very unique looking dog and very sweet.
CatsAlex is a friendly and outgoing young cat. He has sleek handsome fur.
Dusty is a stunning long-haired gray cat. He is sweet and would love a nice lap to curl up on.
Essie loves to talk and is quite friendly. She would be a great companion cat.
Kimmie has the cutest face. She is a pretty combination of tabby and calico.
Pepper is still not quite sure about being at the shelter. She is a pretty medium-haired black and white.