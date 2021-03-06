Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals.

Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

DogsDawn is a sweet girl with a personality to match. She only wants to please and will be your best friend in no time.

Hap loves people and has a great disposition. He is a handsome black Labrador.

Reagan is a smaller-sized dog and very spunky. She is a bit shy at first but will be loyal to her owners.

Scotty is the dog for you if you’re looking for a fun and energetic dog. He is friendly and outgoing.