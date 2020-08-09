Aplin-Lawrence Engagement

Allen and Monya Aplin announce the engagement of their daughter, Alana Elizabeth Aplin to Tyler Jackson Lawrence, son of Jack and Candice Lawrence of Headland.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Julian and Judy Aplin of Malvern, Al and Linda Williamson and the late Byron Williamson of Dothan, Al.
Aplin is a 2015 graduate of Slocomb High School and received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from Auburn University. She is currently employed with Geneva County Schools.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Jack and Judy Lawrence of Headland, Alabama and Stanley Hinson and the late Sue Hinson of Headland, Alabama.
Lawrence is a 2015 graduate of Headland High School and received his degree in Civil Engineering from Auburn University. He is currently employed at CDG Engineers and Associates in Dothan.
The wedding is planned for the twenty-fourth of October at Adams Acres in Kinsey, Al.
