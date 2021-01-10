Johnson-Wilson Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Greg Johnson of Abbeville, Alabama, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Stephanie Ehren Johnson to Philip Thomas Wilson, son of Mrs. Maggie Money Wilson and the late Mr. Thomas Dewey Wilson Jr. of Abbeville, Alabama.

Ehren is a 2007 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy and a 2012 magna cum laude graduate of Troy University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. While at Troy, Ehren was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She then earned a Master of Library Media from the University of West Alabama in 2020. Ehren is currently employed by Dothan City Schools as a teacher at Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, Alabama.

Philip is a 2001 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2005 magna cum laude graduate of Troy University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology. While at Troy, Philip was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He then attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, graduating as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010. Philip is currently employed as a hospitalist at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

The wedding is planned for Saturday, January 30th at 6 o’clock in the evening at First United Methodist Church in Dothan, Alabama, with the reception at Dothan Country Club to follow.