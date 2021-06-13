Lewis, Nash Engagement

Mr. Bobby Lewis of Dothan announces the engagement of his Daughter, Megan-Rhea Lewis to Thomas Logan Nash, son of Rhonda Siple of Savannah, Georgia and the late Robert Nash, Jr. of Rogersville, Alabama.

Miss Lewis is the granddaughter of the late Shellie and Bernice Lewis of Dothan and J Paul and Linda Miller of Hazel Green, Alabama. She is also the goddaughter of Era and the late Hal Bynum of Webb, Alabama. She is a 2006 graduate of Rehobeth High School and a 2015 graduate of Huntingdon College where she earned a degree in Communications. Miss Lewis is

employed by Imperial Dade as a Consultant. Miss Lewis is the current National Committeewoman for the Young Republican Federation of Alabama. She also works around the state behind the scenes on political campaigns.

Mr. Nash is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Smith of Portland, Oregon, and Linda and the late Randy O'Neal of Savannah, Georgia, and Elizabeth and the late Robert Nash Sr. of Rogersville, Alabama. He is a 2005 graduate of Mount Juliet Christian Academy and he also attended Union University. Mr. Nash is employed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as a State Trooper. He has previously served overseas in Iraq under the Department of State as a contracted bomb dog handler.

The couple are planning for a private fall wedding with their family and closest friends.