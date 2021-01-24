Milton-Garrett Wedding

Michael John and Sharon Milton of Marianna, Florida and Robert and Debbie Garrett of Abbeville, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Eron Jade Milton to Robert “Dale” Garrett.

Eron, 27, received her Bachelor of Science in psychology from Georgia State University and later obtained associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing at Chipola College. She is currently a registered nurse at Southeast hospital in Dothan, AL, where she met Dale.

Dale, 34, received his bachelor’s degree in nursing at Troy University and later graduated from The University of Alabama at Birmingham with a doctorate in nurse anesthesia. He is currently a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at Southeast hospital.

Eron is the granddaughter of James Mar’ion and Carol Joyce Rogers and the late Roy Chesteen, the late Robert Howze Milton Sr., and the late Lucille Anne Truempy Milton.

Dale is the grandson of Dorothy Ann Baker and the late Leamon Coolidge Baker, the late Robert Curtis Garrett Sr., and the late Era Lorene Garrett.

The ceremony and reception will be held at the Milton Plantation on Saturday, April 17th at 5:00 in the afternoon. Invitations to be sent out.