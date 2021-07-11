Parrish, Knight Engagement

Mrs. Kimberly Smith of Section, Alabama is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Chelsea Mariah Parrish, to Zachary Andrew Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Knight of Eufaula, Alabama.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Scottsboro High School, the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Digital Media, and a Master’s Degree in Professional Studies from the University of North Alabama. Chelsea is the Marketing Operations Manager at the Onin Group in Birmingham, Alabama.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy and The University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism. Zachary is a Procurement Analyst with Southern Research in Birmingham, Alabama.

The marriage will take place October 23, 2021 at Legacy by the Lake in Section, Alabama.