Answer Man: Why do the Dothan libraries have limited weekend hours?

Q: Why do the Dothan libraries close at 2 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed all day Sunday? It seems like the weekend is the best time for children to visit the library.

A: Chris Warren, Dothan-Houston County Library System director, said in an email that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dothan Houston County Library System offered limited hours on Sundays. “When we reopened our facilities after a temporary closure, we reduced hours so as to limit virus exposure and possible transmission while continuing to provide access during the days and times that we see the most activity,” Warren wrote. “Even without the pandemic, the library operates with limited resources, so any of our decisions about operating hours and staffing are thoughtful, strategic, and based on our patrons’ needs. It may seem surprising, but Sundays were consistently slower than other days of the week.”