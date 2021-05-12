Ariel
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday by a federal judge for stealing $415,530 from her former employer.
- Updated
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing $24,000 from his employer over the course of 14 months, according to police.
- Updated
ELBA – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Covington County juvenile.
- Updated
SLOCOMB—Charges are pending against a man who abducted a 16-year-old Slocomb girl after they were both found in Florida late Sunday following …
- Updated
A Dothan man has finally been identified in a 2020 theft in which he is accused of breaking into a grocery store’s cash room and stealing $7,0…
- Updated
Fresh produce, pottery, artisan soaps and lotions, and handmade jewelry – Dothan’s annual Poplar Head Farmers Market will feature more vendors…
- Updated
A woman was arrested for impersonating a Walmart manager and stealing $1,400 of merchandise.
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for slashing a male acquaintance with a box cutter, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
- Updated
Dothan police arrested a man accused of pulling his car over on South Oates Street and using a knife to attack two passengers, including his d…