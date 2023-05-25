May 25, 2023 18 min ago 0 1 of 2 SUN BELT CONTroy's Brooks Bryan watches the fl ight of his home run during Wednesday's Sun Belt Conference Tournament game. SUN BELT CONFERENCE PHOTOS Troy's Brooks Bryan celebrates coming into home plate following a home run during the Trojans' 10-9 win over Appalachian State Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium. Related to this story Most Popular Legendary Headland coach, recreation director Howard Holland passes away Howard Holland, a native of Cottonwood who served two stints as the head football coach at Headland High School along with being the city recr… Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business. Two students at the top of Dothan High's class are ready for life's next chapter Dothan High School seniors Joshua Cole and Will Smith are looking forward to life’s next chapter. Locals named to AHSAA All-Star rosters for baseball, soccer and softball Ten local athletes – two in baseball, three in softball and five in soccer – were named Monday to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South co… Enterprise High School Top 12 honor graduates recognized Robert Suter and Melissa Pejon are the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively.