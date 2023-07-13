Jul 13, 2023 54 min ago 0 1 of 4 Baxter Griffin Hawthorne Johnson Related to this story Most Popular Dothan All-Stars 10-U softball team dominates to win Dixie Angels state tournament The Dothan 10-U All-Stars softball team won the Dixie Angels state tournament in Eufaula on Tuesday, completing a dominant run by beating Mont… Dothan National wins; Dothan American falls in opening state Ozone games Big-scoring innings played a crucial role in Friday’s opening-tournament games for Dothan teams Friday in the Ozone 12U State Tournament at th… Dothan teams, Taylor/Rehobeth all win in Saturday State Ozone Tournament action All three area teams took victories on Saturday on the second day of the Dixie Youth Boys 12 Ozone State Tournament at the G. Marvin Lewis You… The Gross family goes down memory lane during visit to Dothan for Ozone State Tournament Jake Gross acknowledges he was a little more pumped up than normal to play this past Friday night as his Auburn Orange all-stars baseball team… Dothan American, Troy stay alive at State Ozone Tournament; other games in rain delay Dothan American and Troy won early losers’ bracket games during a rain-plagued Sunday at the Dixie Youth Boys 12U Ozone State Tournament at Do…