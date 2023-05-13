May 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 11 Dothan offensive lineman Cassius Brady signed to play football at Miles College. DAVID MUNDEE PHOTOS, DOTHAN EAGLE Watford Brady Martin Thomas Porter Holbrook Dothan running back Octavious thomas signed to play football at Good Elite Prep academy. Dothan basketball player AJ Porter signed to play at Wallace Selma Junior College. Ryanne Holbrook signed to play softball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Dothan defensive lineman ty Martin signed to play at the university of Virginia-Lynchburg. Related to this story Most Popular Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47 She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. UPDATED: Ariton knocks off G.W. Long; Purple Cats headed to championship series SKIPPERVILLE --- Two years of frustration from state semifinal series losses to county rival G.W. Long is now in the rearview mirror for the A… What has Tuberville done for Alabamians? U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been sending e-mail to his constituents about what he has done as a member of the Senate. It appears that his t… Suspect charged with capital murder after missing teen was found dead near Headland A man has been charged with capital murder after the body of a pregnant teen who went missing last week was discovered in Houston County Wedne… Houston County real estate transfers May 1-4, 2023 Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date