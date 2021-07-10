As cases slightly rise, SE Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic moves to Medical Center Clinic

As several Wiregrass counties are experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and been categorized as very high risk areas for transmission rates, Southeast Health in Dothan will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Medical Center Clinic starting Monday.
The Medical Center Clinic is at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Haven Drive (1806 Fairview Ave.) on the Southeast Health campus. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/ from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Since the middle of June, Southeast Health has seen a surge in COVID-19 inpatients, according to a hospital news release. The number of inpatients increased from one in June to 21 on Friday (and had reached 22 on Thursday). While the increase is alarming, Dr. George Narby, Southeast Health’s chief medical officer, doesn’t anticipate a surge like January when the hospital reached 117 inpatient cases.
“The surge is likely due to the Delta variant of COVID,” Narby said. “It is growing and taking over relatively quickly.”
Coffee, Dale, Henry, and Houston counties were all listed as very high risk transmission areas as of Thursday’s update to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Narby said the Delta variant is more contagious and may increase the risk of hospitalization more than previous strains. However, there is a simple solution to greatly reduce the threat of the Delta and other variants of COVID-19.
“Vaccination is highly effective against all variants and greatly reduces the threat of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Narby said. “There is overwhelming evidence that those who have been vaccinated will not end up in the hospital, even if they get COVID-19.”
In fact, nationally, 98.9% of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 were not vaccinated. Approximately 99% of the current deaths with COVID-19 were patients who had not received the vaccine.
“There is evidence that the Pfizer (the vaccine being administered at Southeast Health) and the Moderna vaccines are long lasting,” Narby said. “Those who have had COVID and then received the vaccine have a super immunity to the virus and potential variants.”