The Ashford Library Capital Campaign Cabinet held its initial meeting recently to discuss forthcoming plans for the new Ashford Library and ongoing efforts to raise funds for the project.

"We've assembled an outstanding team of volunteers who really represent what makes Ashford such a great community," says Dothan Houston County Library System Director Chris Warren. "These individuals represent a variety of constituencies, including local business leaders, families with school-age children, local government, and other sectors, which will help us continue building support for this project going forward."

The Ashford Library Capital Campaign Cabinet consists of 14 members, including residents of Ashford and Houston County, business owners, educational leaders, local government officials, and library trustees. The group will work together to ensure that the campaign stays on track and is successful in raising funds for the relocation and renovation of the Ashford Library. The new location for the library will be the former MidSouth Bank IT/Data Center in Downtown Ashford.

While DHCLS has been awarded a USDA Community Facilities Loan to initiate the project, the capital campaign intends to raise funds that will offset the principal of the loan. Construction is slated to begin in January of 2024 and should be complete by September of 2024.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 107,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. In FY 2022, DHCLS welcomed over 283,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 186,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from storytimes, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

More information about DHCLS can be found at www.dhcls.org.