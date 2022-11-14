Auburn D-line showing out in recent weeks

Colby Wooden was the nail in the coffin Saturday.

The defensive lineman’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman — a shot he called on the previous timeout, according to teammates — not only turned into points for Auburn but staved off a needed scoring opportunity for any chance of an Aggie comeback.

It didn’t look like it in the moment, but it sealed Auburn’s 13-10 win, and was the highlight of what’s been a dominant past two weeks for Auburn’s front line.

Against Mississippi State and Texas A&M, Auburn has generated 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and nine quarterback hurries, setting single-game bests this season for tackles for loss and sacks in Starkville, and matching a single-game high in quarterback hurries against the Aggies.

Those numbers make up a third of Auburn’s sack totals this season, as well as a little less than a third of their total tackles for loss and hurries.

More than two-thirds of that production has come from Auburn defensive linemen and edge rushers, with 8.5 of those 16 tackles for loss, four of those eight sacks and eight of those nine hurries coming from the line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn’s pressure totals — a metric that logs the amount of pressure accumulated per pass-rushing snap — have also been significant. The Tigers tied a season high with 21 pressures against the Aggies. They had 15 against the Bulldogs, with the last time they had had at least 15 spanning back to September’s loss to LSU.

“We had a few good performances and spurts where we could have done great things and then we let it fall off,” edge rusher Derick Hall said. “The big thing tonight was just putting an entire game together and going out and playing Auburn defense, and being dominant. You know, we’re just trying to get back to where it used to be.”

Getting Auburn back to where it used to be — “playing Auburn football” — has been part of the mantra since Carnell “Cadillac” Williams became interim head coach two weeks ago, and part of that identity is having a dominant defensive line, though statistically, the Tigers don’t appear on pace to match recent history’s success with that unit.

Through its first 10 games, Auburn’s tackle for loss total (54) is the program’s lowest since at least 2006, though there’s still plenty of time to make up ground.

In Auburn’s final two regular season games of 2021, it managed 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, including double-digit TFLs and seven sacks in the four-overtime Iron Bowl loss. Last season’s tackle for loss total (96) was the program’s second-highest since at least 2006, and the sack total (35) was tied for the fourth-highest in that span.

TJ Finley no longer listed on depth chart; McPherson officially starting

Auburn’s former starting quarterback is no longer listed on its depth chart.

Quarterback TJ Finley, who began the season as the program’s QB1, is not listed on the Tigers’ depth chart going into game week against Western Kentucky.

Finley is still listed on Auburn’s roster.

The LSU transfer played in three games this season, starting against FCS Mercer, San Jose State and Penn State. He left the contest against the Nittany Lions with an injury and didn’t play in another game until Auburn’s loss at Ole Miss.

Finley replaced Bo Nix in 2021 after the former Tiger went down with a season-ending injury and started against South Carolina, Alabama and Houston.

In two seasons at Auburn, Finley has played in 13 games and passed for 1,258 yards.

Freshman kicker Alex McPherson, who made his Auburn debut in the 13-10 win against Texas A&M, is officially listed as the Tigers’ starting kicker.

McPherson was 2-for-3 on field goals in his debut, hitting from 26 and 34 yards while missing 54.

Auburn’s Wooden wins SEC weekly honor

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday.

Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman created a turnover for the Tigers and resulted in a go-ahead field goal that sealed a 13-10 win.

Wooden is sixth on the team in tackles (42), and second in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (9). He has a team-high three forced fumbles this season.

A Lawrenceville, Ga., native, Wooden has 149 career tackles to go with 29.5 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks.

Wooden shared defensive lineman of the week honors with Alabama’s Byron Young, who tallied 11 tackles in a win against Ole Miss.

Iron Bowl gets 2:30 p.m. kickoff

This year’s installment of the Iron Bowl gets an afternoon kickoff.

Auburn will play No. 9 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS.

Auburn will try to ride any momentum it can from Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ interim head coach status, two weeks removed from an emotional home win against Texas A&M, Williams’ first victory in the interim seat. Wedged between the win and this year’s Iron Bowl is a matchup against Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT this weekend.

Should Auburn beat Western Kentucky, a victory against Alabama would mean bowl eligibility for the Tigers, though a win against the Crimson Tide would be a considerable upset.

Last year’s Iron Bowl saw Alabama come away the victors after four overtimes with a 24-22 victory at Jordan-Hare. The loss capped Auburn’s regular season record at 6-6.