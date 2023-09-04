In less than 24 hours after making a social media post in search of a vintage Auburn University hat, an anonymous fan decided to give a priceless gift to a stranger.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Auburn graduate Lexy Oliver Kelley came across a photo of her father from the day she was born in 1991. Her father, Major John W. Oliver III, passed away in 2021 from heart disease.

In the photo, Oliver was wearing a white hat with a navy blue bill and the word Auburn was spelled out in cursive script under the AU symbol.

Wanting a connection to her father, Kelley set out on a search for the vintage hat, and she asked her husband, Chase, for help scouring eBay.

Kelley said they couldn’t find it anywhere, so Wednesday night she decided she’d try putting out a message on the Auburn Ticket Exchange site asking if anyone that had the hat would be willing to sell it to her.

She said she woke up to so many responses that she decided to post the same thing Thursday morning on Twitter (rebranded as X).

“It just completely took off. It was just crazy. There were people who were searching all day Thursday,” Kelley said.

Kelley got messages from strangers saying they were looking around their house to see if they had it and from people who said they’ve begun searching online. Others commented that if they had it they would have given it to her.

“People were literally searching, taking time out of their day, searching for hours for this hat for me, which is just crazy,” Kelley said.

By the time Kelley got home from work around 4 p.m. on Thursday, she saw a notification on her phone that the AUFamily account followed her. AUFamily is the longest continually run and largest Auburn message board operated by fans.

Kelley said she was just excited to find out that the popular account had followed her. Then she saw they tagged her in a post that said, “We got you.”

A link was attached that had a picture of the exact style of hat her father wore in 1991. There was also a photo of the underside of the hat, which was signed by former Auburn University head football coach Pat Dye along with the words, “War Eagle.”

Above the photo, AUFamily said, “All yours, on us.”

“I was like, wait, this is the hat! This is incredible! Surely they’re not talking about giving me this hat that’s signed by Pat Dye,” Kelley said.

After messaging the fan-run account asking if this was real, AUFamily replied Kelley could have the hat with no charge.

“It was just absolutely incredible that I was getting not only the version of the hat that my dad wore, but it was signed by Pat Dye, for free,” Kelley said. “And this is a stranger. I don’t even know their name. They were just communicating with me through the AUFamily account.”

The hat was mailed out on Friday and Kelley received it on Monday, Aug. 28.

When she held the hat in her hands, she said it was a surreal, crazy moment.

“I was just still shocked and kind of speechless that, one, it happened so quickly, and two, that I had in my hands something that my dad also had,” Kelley said. “All I wanted was just a connection to him again and to have something that he had.”

Kelley said her grandparents attended Auburn University, so her father grew up an Auburn fan. The love for the university was passed down to her. She graduated in 2013 with an accounting degree.

On the day she graduated, she remembers her father being prouder than ever and saying that he wished her grandfather could have seen her continuing the Auburn lineage.

“(My father) was an incredible man. I mean, not only was he a hero just serving our country for 20 years and dedicating his life to serving our country, but he was a hero as a dad,” Kelley said.

Oliver served in the Army for 20 years and retired as a major.

“He made me believe that anything was possible. That the world was just magic, and that I could do anything…” Kelley said. “He was always there for me. He was just my absolute best friend. I say he was my hero all the time.”

While the first Auburn football game of the 2023 season is Saturday, Kelley said she’s saving the hat to wear for the Auburn v. Georgia game on Sept. 30.

Kelley and her husband live in Nashville and are planning to attend the Georgia game this year. Because the rivalry between the two schools is known as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, fans often wear vintage clothing to the game. Kelley said it will be the perfect time to wear the vintage hat.

Kelley said she wants to thank the anonymous donor for their selfless gift and she hopes to meet them someday.

“The fact that I lost my family member, but then had the Auburn Family… come together and be my family in this time, it’s just been incredible,” she said.

Lexy Kelley