Auburn hires Troy’s Cornelius Williams as wide receivers coach

“To my brothers at Auburn, thank you for the laughs and memories we shared. Nothing will ever compare, and I hope they will continue forever. There is nothing that will ever be like the Auburn Family,” Sherwood wrote in part on social media. “I will forever love Auburn. It will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior season and entering [sic] the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Sherwood faced the challenge of replacing the production of departed Auburn safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson and did so quickly. He played in all 11 games for the Tigers in 2020 and ended the year with 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble return.

Sherwood hurt his ankle during Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31 but did not miss any playing time after the Tigers had consecutive bye weeks prior to their next game.

“Over this break – we’ve had the bye week and then our game being postponed – that was a great time for me to go to treatment,” Sherwood said after Auburn’s game on Nov. 21. “We have the best trainer and staff in the country, so they helped me out a lot. Then this morning I got a good stretch in and did some good work on my ankles. … It just felt great to be back out there with my teammates.”