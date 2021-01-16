Auburn hires Troy’s Cornelius Williams as wide receivers coach

AUBURN --- Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has hired his final offensive assistant for his first coaching staff with the Tigers.
Auburn announced the hiring of Troy wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams for the same capacity on Saturday. Williams comes to Auburn after coaching the Trojans’ outside receivers for the past six seasons.
"I'm very thankful to coach Harsin for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn," Williams said in a statement. "I know what kind of culture that coach Harsin wants to build at Auburn with his thought process, attention to detail and desire to work hard. ... I know Auburn is a special place, and I can't wait to be a part of it and get to work."
Williams, who played wide receiver at Troy in the mid-2000s and was a four-year letterman, returned to his alma mater in 2015 after coaching the receivers at UAB in 2014 and at Jacksonville State in 2013. During his time on staff at Troy, the Trojans have posted a 45-29 overall record with three double-digit win seasons and three bowl appearances.
Prior to Jacksonville State, Williams coached the wide receivers at North Alabama in 2012 and Murray State in 2011. In 2011, Murray State led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring offense at 37.1 points per game, total offense with 460.9 yards per game and passing offense with 308.6 yards per game.
Williams was an offensive graduate assistant coach at South Alabama in 2010.
Williams entered coaching after a standout playing career at Hoover High School and his run as a player at Troy. During his playing career for the Trojans, Williams had 63 receptions for 764 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Cornelius is a great fit for the staff we are assembling," Harsin said in a statement. "As a Birmingham native and with his state of Alabama roots, he understands what Auburn football is all about and the type of player and high-character individuals we want to bring in and develop. I'm excited to see his energy and passion for the game guide our wide receiver room."
Williams and his wife, Kiley, have two daughters, Ellis and Wynn, and one son, Maverick.
Williams' hire should be the last among Harsin's offensive assistants barring any unforseen changes. Williams joins offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, running backs coach Carnell Williams, offensive line coach Will Friend and tight ends coach Brad Bedell.
Safety Sherwood declares for NFL Draft
Another standout Auburn player is taking his talents to the next level.
Tiger safety Jamien Sherwood announced Saturday he is forgoing his eligibility and entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The news comes after Sherwood shined at safety during his junior season despite battling through injury and helped the Auburn pass defense throughout 2020.
“To my brothers at Auburn, thank you for the laughs and memories we shared. Nothing will ever compare, and I hope they will continue forever. There is nothing that will ever be like the Auburn Family,” Sherwood wrote in part on social media. “I will forever love Auburn. It will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior season and entering [sic] the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Sherwood faced the challenge of replacing the production of departed Auburn safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson and did so quickly. He played in all 11 games for the Tigers in 2020 and ended the year with 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble return.
Sherwood hurt his ankle during Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31 but did not miss any playing time after the Tigers had consecutive bye weeks prior to their next game.
“Over this break – we’ve had the bye week and then our game being postponed – that was a great time for me to go to treatment,” Sherwood said after Auburn’s game on Nov. 21. “We have the best trainer and staff in the country, so they helped me out a lot. Then this morning I got a good stretch in and did some good work on my ankles. … It just felt great to be back out there with my teammates.”
Sherwood leaves Auburn with 140 tackles, 10 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
Sherwood is now the fifth Auburn player to forgo their eligibility and enter the draft. Two other juniors – wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams – have declared, while seniors K.J. Britt, Eli Stove and Jordyn Peters decided not to use their extra year of eligibility and move on to the professional ranks.
Auburn is on the verge of losing several other players as well. Six players – quarterback Cord Sandberg, running backs D.J. Williams and Mark-Antony Richards, defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant and Daquan Newkirk and cornerback Christian Tutt – have entered the transfer portal since mid-December, with Williams already committing to Florida State and Newkirk to Florida.