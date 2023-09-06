AUBURN - The entirety of Auburn’s offensive line room nearly saw the field in the Tigers’ season-opener.

Thirteen players logged at least a snap on Auburn’s offensive line in a 59-14 rout of UMass this past Saturday. It’s a position group that currently has 15 players on scholarship, and that 13-player total marks the most offensive linemen the Tigers have played in a season-opener in at least the past five seasons.

It’s not uncommon for a Power Five program to get its reserves extra snaps in a season-opener against a bottom-tier Group of Five team. But that’s not how things unfolded against the Minutemen.

Auburn unveiled a front line that included, from left to right, Dillon Wade, Gunner Britton, Avery Jones, Kam Stutts and Izavion “Too Miller” on its first drive, but put in a new contingent with Stutts at left guard, Jeremiah Wright at right guard and Britton at right tackle on the next drive. By halftime, eight of the 13 linemen who saw the field for Auburn had played at least a snap. The Tigers played more than five different offensive line rotations by the game’s end — and that’s something they hope to stick with moving forward.

“I think if we continue to push the boundaries and go fast, I think we’re really comfortable with eight to nine guys,” Hugh Freeze said Monday. “I don’t know that we’d go any beyond that if the game is still in question.”

Going fast ties back to the biggest buzzwords — speed and tempo, among others — associated with Auburn’s offense under Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery since their arrival, and that showed itself in Week 1.

The Tigers averaged 24.6 seconds per play against UMass as well as 5.75 plays per drive. Both of those numbers speak to an increase in tempo, as Auburn averaged more seconds per play (26.0) and fewer players per drive (5.41) a season ago.

“I think you’ve got to keep ‘em fresh,” Freeze said. “Maybe some weeks it’s better that Jeremiah rolls out there the first series, it depends what kind of front you’re playing. He’s got more girth to him, obviously. Really, the reason we did what we did this past week was because of all the chaotic looks, and Gunner has a really, really sharp IQ.

“We felt like he and Dillon and Stutts beside Too Tall was a really good combination so that … the chance of us giving up negative plays against (UMass coach) Don Brown's different looks I thought were less by having Gunner on one side and Kam on one side. That’s the reason that that’s who rolled out there the first series.”

Britton, who was named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week Monday, lined up at three different positions against UMass. While he was the only offensive lineman to line up in three spots, he was far from the only to play multiple. Miller, Jalil Irvin and Northwestern transfer Dylan Senda all lined up in multiple spots, according to Pro Football Focus, and Stutts logged 20-plus snaps at both guard spots.

“The more the better,” Britton said. “If you can have nine guys that play a position and you don’t skip a beat, that’s a big thing in offensive lines. Most teams have six or seven guys who can play and once you get to lineman eight and nine, it’s kind of hold onto your seat and hope it goes well.

“For us to play nine guys and rotate them pretty seamlessly, I think it’s awesome. … That’s what you want, is to have as much depth as possible at every position. It’s something that’s important.”