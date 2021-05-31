Auburn men’s basketball getting started on summer workouts with renovated roster

Green and Kessler are two of six new players joining Auburn this offseason, the others being five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr., College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, Arkansas guard Desi Sills and Georgia guard KD Johnson.

As far as the first week goes, Pearl explained the main objectives are to get the players into the right habits and pre-practice routines for the rest of the summer. He also pointed out the staff is focusing on “prehab” – carefully studying workouts and each player’s body in order to help them improve physically and hopefully avoid future injuries.

Pearl added another important aspect of the first week of work has been team building, which is even more important given how many new players the Tigers have.

Pearl said the team got together Sunday at Lake Martin with players riding jet skis and tubing as a chance to get to know each other a little bit better. Pearl laughed when mentioning a photo of 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler on a tube alongside 6-foot-10 Babatunde Akingbola then pointed out the players also went to Children’s Harbor for a youth camp involving kids with serious health challenges.

Pearl acknowledged it was a plus to get the players back together after such opportunities were limited during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.