Auburn men’s basketball getting started on summer workouts with renovated roster

Last week marked the start of an important stretch of time for the Auburn men’s basketball team.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl talked to reporters last Monday shortly after the team began its first summer workouts. Pearl explained the Tigers are just getting started this summer while acknowledging just how valuable these early days and weeks can be for a roster featuring a whole lot of new players.
“Today was actually our first go. This is the first week and we had a great day. Guys lifted, they did some testing and right now the only two guys that are here are Wendell [Green Jr.] and Walker [Kessler], and so they mixed in really well,” Pearl said. “Again, just the first week, they’ll lift four times. We’ll practice probably three times. [Monday], for example, we were able to teach a couple of offensive shooting drills, some of our defensive half-court principles, and it was short and sweet.
“We went for about an hour. There was great energy. They bought in. They’re figuring it out.”
Pearl explained both Green and Kessler are bigger than the Auburn staff expected. He said Kessler is incredibly versatile given his size and his ability to shoot from outside, and he said Green is coming in with a chip on his shoulder to prove himself as a smaller point guard.
Pearl spoke positively about his early interactions with Green, though Pearl said they’ll soon find out if he can live up to the challenge.
Green and Kessler are two of six new players joining Auburn this offseason, the others being five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr., College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, Arkansas guard Desi Sills and Georgia guard KD Johnson.
As far as the first week goes, Pearl explained the main objectives are to get the players into the right habits and pre-practice routines for the rest of the summer. He also pointed out the staff is focusing on “prehab” – carefully studying workouts and each player’s body in order to help them improve physically and hopefully avoid future injuries.
Pearl added another important aspect of the first week of work has been team building, which is even more important given how many new players the Tigers have.
Pearl said the team got together Sunday at Lake Martin with players riding jet skis and tubing as a chance to get to know each other a little bit better. Pearl laughed when mentioning a photo of 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler on a tube alongside 6-foot-10 Babatunde Akingbola then pointed out the players also went to Children’s Harbor for a youth camp involving kids with serious health challenges.
Pearl acknowledged it was a plus to get the players back together after such opportunities were limited during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just think it’s the same thing, whether it’s for young kids in grade school or kids in high school. The kids, they’re resilient. But at the same time, their lives have changed as much as anybody’s,” Pearl said. “I feel bad for the kids — high school kids graduating, college kids. It’s different. So it’s great to get close to being normal.