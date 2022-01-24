Auburn No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history

Stephen Curry's alma mater is ranked for the first time since spending a Week at No. 24 in March 2015.

"We've got to learn lessons, and it seems every game has given us lessons to learn," Davidson coach Bob McKillop said, "and one of the joys of learning those lessons is we're learning them with victories and not losses."

IN AND OUT

Marquette returned to the Top 25 for the first time under Shaka Smart, landing at No. 23 after the Golden Eagles didn't have a single vote last week. That's what happens when you beat three straight ranked teams — Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier — to run your winning streak to six heading into another showdown with the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Dropping out were Texas, which has lost three of its last five, and Loyola, which lost to Missouri State on Saturday.

UP AND DOWN

Tennessee made the biggest leap this week, climbing six spots to No. 18 following wins over Vanderbilt and LSU. Texas Tech and UConn each jumped five spots with the Red Raiders reaching a season-best No. 13 in the poll.