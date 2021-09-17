Auburn recognizes challenge ahead in top-25 matchup against Penn State

Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten pointed to Clifford’s wealth of experience and explained there likely isn’t much the opposing quarterback hasn’t seen in a game.

“He's a very experienced guy being a redshirt senior. He's been in a lot of big games. He's played in a lot of big-time showdowns, so we know we're getting an experienced quarterback,” Wooten said Tuesday. “Obviously he's able to beat you with his feet and his arm, so he can make all the throws, and just having the extra dynamic piece of being able to run gives him a different challenge for the defense.”

The Nittany Lions are still adjusting to a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe described what he’s seen from their offense in preparation for Saturday’s game, saying Penn State likes to run a lot of formations with their personnel positioned largely on the boundary side – the side of the field that’s smaller and closest to the nearest sideline.

Pappoe also said he expected to see a lot of quick-game action with screens being an important part of the Penn State attack. The junior also knows the Tigers have to limit explosive plays, with Dotson being a key player the defense has to pay attention to.