Auburn’s Kessler shows out against Alabama after limited role in first meeting

Auburn countered a one-sided Alabama run early in the second half with a Jaylin Williams layup and a Wendell Green Jr. 3-pointer before Kessler truly set the momentum back on the home squad’s side.

Green tried to deliver a gut punch to Alabama with a deep 3-pointer, but the shot fell short and right to Kessler. Kessler secured the ball, drove toward the basket then drew a foul on a successful layup; after Kessler’s free throw, Auburn’s lead was eight with 12:57 to go.

Kessler’s three points started a run during which the Tigers scored 13 of the game’s next 14 points. A Noah Gurley 3-pointer stopped the run only for Williams to fire down low at Kessler, who beat his man inside the paint and hopped up for another easy dunk.

“I'm so proud of Walker. He's a tough kid,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I mean, he was a major factor at the rim."

Kessler played a much bigger role against Alabama despite finding himself in foul trouble again. Kessler had three fouls with 8:14 left in the game, but by that point the Tigers had fended off the Crimson Tide and led by 16.

Kessler wound up with one more foul with 3:37 to go, at which point the game was already decided.