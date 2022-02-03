Auburn’s Kessler shows out against Alabama after limited role in first meeting

AUBURN --- Auburn center Walker Kessler didn’t want a repeat of his first game against Alabama.
Kessler entered Tuesday night’s action intent on being a bigger factor than he was in the game against the Crimson Tide on Jan. 11, when Kessler managed only two points and two rebounds and fouled out in only 12 minutes of court time.
Kessler came through on that goal this time around, as he flirted with a triple-double while posting 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in the Tigers’ impressive 100-81 victory.
“I wanted this one because I felt like last game I didn’t get the opportunity I wanted against Alabama,” Kessler said. “I was pumped for this game. I was amped, and I was happy the refs let me play.”
Kessler went to work right away in Tuesday’s action by logging three rebounds and two blocks in the game’s first four minutes. His first half saw him bully the Crimson Tide with six rebounds and four blocks while taking what the Alabama defense gave him: the sophomore only had six points in the first 20 minutes, all of which came on dunks.
While Kessler’s overwhelming defensive play was crucial in Auburn holding a double-digit lead at halftime, it was his offensive prowess that helped the Tigers hold off the hard-charging Crimson Tide after the break.
Auburn countered a one-sided Alabama run early in the second half with a Jaylin Williams layup and a Wendell Green Jr. 3-pointer before Kessler truly set the momentum back on the home squad’s side.
Green tried to deliver a gut punch to Alabama with a deep 3-pointer, but the shot fell short and right to Kessler. Kessler secured the ball, drove toward the basket then drew a foul on a successful layup; after Kessler’s free throw, Auburn’s lead was eight with 12:57 to go.
Kessler’s three points started a run during which the Tigers scored 13 of the game’s next 14 points. A Noah Gurley 3-pointer stopped the run only for Williams to fire down low at Kessler, who beat his man inside the paint and hopped up for another easy dunk.
“I'm so proud of Walker. He's a tough kid,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I mean, he was a major factor at the rim."
Kessler played a much bigger role against Alabama despite finding himself in foul trouble again. Kessler had three fouls with 8:14 left in the game, but by that point the Tigers had fended off the Crimson Tide and led by 16.
Kessler wound up with one more foul with 3:37 to go, at which point the game was already decided.
Kessler’s play during that crucial second-half stretch was just a portion of a dominant night from him and his teammates, especially down low. Auburn outscored Alabama in the paint 52-22, and a Crimson Tide team that had previously shot well inside the arc was held to a dismal 33.3 percentage.
“We always feel like we should beat the opposing team on the boards,” Kessler said. “As far as the defensive end, controlling the paint, blocking shots, contesting shots, making layups tough to make, yeah, I wouldn’t say we really emphasized it – we just kind of did what we did and got the win.”
Kessler spoke highly of the Auburn Arena environment Tuesday, saying the fan support makes the Tigers’ home floor one of the hardest places to play. Kessler was asked to compare the feel to his lone season at North Carolina, leading him to say the Tar Heels had a couple thousand fans when Duke came to town – attendance was limited due to the pandemic – but that he liked Auburn’s atmosphere better.
Kessler’s first tangle with the Crimson Tide last month left a bad taste in his mouth and motivated him to show up and show out the second time around. While he narrowly missed his second triple-double of the season, he was more than content knowing he helped Auburn sweep its biggest rival.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I kind of wanted a triple-double, but I’m not going to complain on a win. It was a fun game,” Kessler said. “It was fun to compete and fun to get out there and win.”