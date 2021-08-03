Auburn’s Suni Lee avoids fall in fifth-place finish in beam final

Suni Lee wobbled off balance, the power of her flip pushing her off kilter, as gasps surrounding her in Ariake Arena and she slipped precariously to the edge of the beam.
But Lee would not go down.
She kept one foot on the beam, waved her body to bring herself back above it, and finished her Olympics with her head held high.
Lee did not medal in her finale at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, finishing fifth in the beam event finals after that big wobble, ultimately closing her run with three medals total in the biggest week of her career.
But Lee was still a part of a storybook moment: Simone Biles made her awaited return to competition after pulling out of the team finals unable to compete further, and earned bronze on beam with the world watching.
Lee was one of her teammate’s biggest supporters in the arena. She watched Biles’ dismount carefully and jumped off the ground clapping in celebration when Biles stuck the landing.
But Lee wasn’t alone: Biles had a lot of supporters. The arena erupted in cheers as one of the all-time greats got back in action after a tumultuous week and entered competition again. The arena was the loudest it’s been all week in Tokyo as it cheered on Biles — and there are no fans at these Olympics. They were fellow gymnasts and coaches in the gymnastics COVID-19 bubble in Tokyo cheering her on.
They were her contemporaries, showing their appreciation for the all-time great.
It was one more moment Lee could be a part of in an unforgettable Olympics for Team USA. In the shocking team final where Biles pulled out, Lee recovered and helped Team USA salvage silver, before she emerged into stardom in the individual all-around final and won gold. She won bronze in the bars event finals before the beam final.
“Just like that my Olympic experience is over,” Lee posted to Instagram later Tuesday. “Forever grateful to represent Team USA and my amazing family back home. This has been the craziest yet most exciting journey. It was not how I expected my Olympics to go but it’s one that I will cherish forever!
“Thank you to everyone who believed in me and helped me get here. Your support has been truly amazing and I cannot thank you enough.”
She ended it with this: “See y’all on the Plains.”
Lee is signed with Auburn. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.
China’s Guan Chenchen won gold with a 14.633. Her Chinese teammate Tang Xijing scored a 14.233 to take silver.
Biles won bronze with a 14.000. Lee finished with a 13.866 to tie with Canada’s Elsabeth Black. Black’s higher execution score awarded her the tiebreaker over Lee.