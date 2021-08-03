Auburn’s Suni Lee avoids fall in fifth-place finish in beam final

Suni Lee wobbled off balance, the power of her flip pushing her off kilter, as gasps surrounding her in Ariake Arena and she slipped precariously to the edge of the beam.

But Lee would not go down.

She kept one foot on the beam, waved her body to bring herself back above it, and finished her Olympics with her head held high.

Lee did not medal in her finale at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, finishing fifth in the beam event finals after that big wobble, ultimately closing her run with three medals total in the biggest week of her career.

But Lee was still a part of a storybook moment: Simone Biles made her awaited return to competition after pulling out of the team finals unable to compete further, and earned bronze on beam with the world watching.

Lee was one of her teammate’s biggest supporters in the arena. She watched Biles’ dismount carefully and jumped off the ground clapping in celebration when Biles stuck the landing.