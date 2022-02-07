Auburn still examining Harsin's handling of football program

AUBURN — Auburn's examination of football coach Bryan Harsin continues.

The university is looking into Harsin's program, which has lost 18 players and five assistant coaches since the end of his first season in which the team finished with a 6-7 record.

Harsin maintained in an interview with ESPN late last week that he's "not planning on going anywhere." Auburn released a statement on Monday addressing the situation.

"The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures," the statement said.

"Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines."

Harsin arrived at Auburn after being was hired away from Boise State in December 2020.