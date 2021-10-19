Auburn University boosting minimum wage for employees

AUBURN — Auburn University will increase its minimum wage to $14.50 an hour for full-time workers and says the change will affect more than 200 employees.

The increase, which takes effect Jan. 1, was meant to ensure that the university's minimum pay exceeds the living wage for Lee County, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The new rate is twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Auburn announced the change in an email to staff on Monday that said the change effects "all administrative professionals and staff full-time employees," and that the minimum for a regular full-time employee's salary will increase to $30,160 with benefits.

"I am proud that Auburn is able to make this commitment to our employees," President Jay Gouge said in the email. "Today we further recognize the crucial work our employees undertake every day by demonstrating all members of the Auburn Family are valued and their efforts are appreciated."

The university said the pay increase would not result in an increase in student tuition or fees.

Auburn University had about 12,000 employees in 2019, and more than 5,300 of them worked full-time, according to university statistics.