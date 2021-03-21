Azalea-Dogwood Festival opens on beautiful spring day

A Dothan spring tradition, dating back to 1964, was renewed Sunday when the 2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival opened at the corner of Woodland Drive and Main Street.

The pageantry of the event, showcasing some of the area’s most colorful and beautiful yards on a 6.2-mile long trail through the Garden District, was led by this year’s Festival Queen Anna Leigh Cooper and the Court of Belles.

This year’s event also included a Miles of Messages – a two-word inspirational message placed in yards – and the return of the Lemonade Stand Contest. Funds from the Miles of Messages, a project with Signs, Etc., will go towards planting azalea gardens at Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital to honor healthcare workers.