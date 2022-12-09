Bailey goes 3-0 to lead NMA wrestling

David Bailey won all three of his matches Thursday to lead the Northside Methodist Academy wrestling team during a quad meet at Russell County.

The Knights, who had only seven wrestlers competing during the night resulting in four to seven forfeits, lost all three duals, falling to Russell County 72-10, Jordan (Ga.) 72-12 and Pike Road 52-12.

Bailey, a junior wrestling in the 132-pound weight class, earned second-period pins over Russell County’s Davonte Smith (2:44 into the match), Jordan’s Reshuan Delmas (3:05 into the match) and Pike Road’s Tyler Bryant (2:36). He improved his record in varsity matches to 13-2.

Also winning for NMA were Jesse Dyson against Russell County, James Dix against Jordan and Thomas Whitehurst versus Pike Road.

Dyson took a 12-0 major decision over Russell County’s Hayden Forvour in the 138-pound weight class, while Dix, at 145 pounds, received a forfeit win from Jordan and Whitehurst, the Knights’ 170-pound wrestler, received a forfeit win from Pike Road.

Five NMA wrestlers also competed against Russell County, but all lost. Those wrestlers were Dix (145), Wesley Hartman (152), Whitehurst 170), Brayden Monk (195) and Logan Ward (106). Tucker Blackwell lost in an exhibition match, but went into the third period before losing.

Versus Jordan, Ward (106), Dyson (138), Whitehurst (170) and Monk (195) lost in regular matches, while Blackwell and Hartman lost in exhibition matches.

Against Pike Road, Dyson (138), Dix (145), Hartman (145), Monk (195) and Ward (106) all lost matches.