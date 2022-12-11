 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bascom teen dies from injuries suffered in crash near Gordon Sunday afternoon

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Bascom, Fla., teen late Sunday afternoon near Gordon, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The 18-year-old, who was not identified by ALEA, was critically injured when the 2019 Dodge Ram pickup the youth was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. The teen was transported to an area hospital and later died, Troopers said.

The crash occurred on Charles Road around 5:20 p.m. approximately four miles south of Gordon in Houston County.

Troopers did not release any additional information and will continue to investigate.

