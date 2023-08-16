Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited a local elementary school Tuesday to motivate students as the new school year gets underway.

"Although I have a lot of responsibilities, the thing I'm most focused on is making sure every student in the state has the best education possible," Ivey said. "You're not alone on this journey of learning; your teachers, parents, and your governor are here to support you every step of the way."

Ivey's stop at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary in Dothan was part of her Back to School Tour, in which she visited five schools throughout the state to give remarks.

The schools chosen were just a few of the 15 elementary schools selected to participate in the governor's Turnaround Schools Initiative. Launched late last year, the program is designed to transform low-performing schools and the surrounding communities.

Each school received additional funding and support from agencies such as the Office of School Improvement, the Department of Human Resources, the Department of Mental Health, and the Alabama Arts Alliance. This initiative uses school leadership, teacher growth and development, better classroom practices, and a strong school climate to improve student performance in the classroom.

Ivey's advice to the students was to make sure you become a strong student first because no matter what job you might want to have in the future, the journey to reaching your dreams starts in the classroom. "You have to be a hardworking student first," Ivey said. "When you face challenges, no matter if it's a hard math problem or a new word that seems a bit tricky, remember those are opportunities disguised as challenges. Never forget that you're the future of Alabama, and together we'll prove that with strong students, we have a strong Alabama."

Dr. Dennis Coe, Dothan City Schools superintendent, has been pleased with the progress he's already seen at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary.

"We've received over half a million dollars in additional funds for Faine Elementary," Coe said. "With those funds, we're already seeing dramatic academic improvement thanks to Gov. Ivey's vision, ambition, and dedication to our students."