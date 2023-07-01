Tags
NEW BROCKTON — A New Brockton High School teacher was arrested on Thursday after allegedly having inappropriate communications with a student,…
OZARK-The Ozark Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a traffic fatality that occurred at about 3:12 p.m. Sunday.
The Wiregrass is expected to be in the Fourth of July spirit this year as several family-friendly events will be going on throughout the weekend.
ENTERPRISE-A first-ever urgent care medical clinic for pets officially opened for business in Enterprise Wednesday.
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
