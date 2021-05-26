Blitz
A Dothan man was arrested for cruelly beating a 19-month-old in his care.
Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning when an SUV slipped off the roadway and crashed under the railroad overpass on Ross Clark C…
COTTONWOOD – On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., Cottonwood police arrested David Rau’L Townsend, 20, of Dothan for shooting a 19-year-old m…
A collision in Houston County claimed the life of a Panama City woman early Friday morning.
Beginning Sunday evening at 6 p.m., the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 West and Ross Clark Circle will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m…
A Houston County judge ordered pre-trial diversion for an Ashford teacher accused of stealing school funds in 2018.
A two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Coffee County claimed the lives of two Opp women, Alabama State Troopers said.
Rehobeth basketball will have two new, but familiar faces as head basketball coaches next year.
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…
A Dothan man is being charged with terrorist threats after causing a Captain D’s restaurant to evacuate on Saturday.