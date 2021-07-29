Blue
A Dothan man pulled up next to two dozen officers, shot up an unoccupied car, and was immediately arrested.
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
A Dothan man was found in possession of a mobile radio tower stolen from the Panama City area.
Enterprise City Schools has made the decision to cancel all open houses at Coppinville Junior High School, Dauphin Junior High School and Ente…
OZARK – Ozark’s police chief and a police captain were both abruptly terminated Tuesday night after allegations of inappropriate behavior were…
Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made national headlines due to several recent controversial comments, was in Dothan Friday n…
A single vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Eufaula man, Alabama State Troopers reported.
As a former player at Enterprise High School, Rhett Harrelson always felt the Wildcat boys basketball program had the potential to be a state …
Christy Carpenter wasn't sure about the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available in Alabama earlier this year. Carpenter, who had some pre-existing health conditions, was concerned about possible side effects. And then she and her 28-year-old son, Curt, got sick. Both were hospitalized in March as the coronavirus rapidly weakened their lungs. Curt Carpenter never came home. "I know that if ...
Before the start of the past academic year, Slocomb junior Jaylen Nobles was aware that playing four sports might be “rough,” but he felt he n…