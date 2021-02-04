Blueberry, crape myrtle pruning workshops held

Ever wondered about the proper pruning methods for your blueberry bushes and crape myrtle trees? Well, two workshops offered by the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens could offer some insights.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, participants will learn how to keep blueberry bushes healthy and productive. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 27, attendees will learn how to avoid the improper crape myrtle pruning method known as "crape murder."

Each workshop will provide the opportunity to learn the proper methods of pruning under the watchful eyes of David Koon and Megan Jones, regional agents with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Blueberries are one of the easiest fruit crops for home gardeners to grow in Alabama. Researchers have found that the small sweet berries rank near the top in antioxidant activity when compared with 40 other fruits and vegetables.

The second workshop on pruning crape myrtles will also teach attendees how to select the proper variety for their landscape and how to properly care for them.

Each workshop will begin at the DABG picnic pavilion for a short classroom-style presentation and will then venture out into the garden for hands-on practice. The workshops are co-hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.