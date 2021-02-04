Blueberry, crape myrtle pruning workshops held

Ever wondered about the proper pruning methods for your blueberry bushes and crape myrtle trees? Well, two workshops offered by the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens could offer some insights.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, participants will learn how to keep blueberry bushes healthy and productive. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 27, attendees will learn how to avoid the improper crape myrtle pruning method known as "crape murder."
Each workshop will provide the opportunity to learn the proper methods of pruning under the watchful eyes of David Koon and Megan Jones, regional agents with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Blueberries are one of the easiest fruit crops for home gardeners to grow in Alabama. Researchers have found that the small sweet berries rank near the top in antioxidant activity when compared with 40 other fruits and vegetables.
The second workshop on pruning crape myrtles will also teach attendees how to select the proper variety for their landscape and how to properly care for them.
Each workshop will begin at the DABG picnic pavilion for a short classroom-style presentation and will then venture out into the garden for hands-on practice. The workshops are co-hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.
Both outdoor workshops begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon. Participants are asked to bring gloves and lopers or shears and to dress appropriately for the weather. Face masks will be required. Cost is $20 for the general public and $15 for DABG members. Advance registration and payment is required. You may register by calling the DABG office at 334-793-3324 or register online by visiting www.dabg.com. A limited quantity of blueberry bushes and crape myrtles will be available for sale.
The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.