Blues Fest set for April 30

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m.
The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil' Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band. Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/.
Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.