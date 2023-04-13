Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils made the most of two hits in a recent game at Gulf Coast College but still lost, 11-3, during a week with no South Division games scheduled.

Caden Slappey had one of ESCC’s singles; Josh Neutze had the other.

Neutze also drew a walk and scored one Enterprise run.

Blayne McDaniel and Michael Conder both drew walks and scored a run apiece in the losing effort.

Enterprise sent eight pitchers to the mound, with none of them pitching longer than an inning.

Joey Garrett gave up a hit and a walk and struck out two; Sam Bennett walked one during his inning; and losing pitcher Blake Derrossett surrendered a hit, a walk, five runs (four earned) and didn’t record an out.

TJ Martin walked one batter and struck out two; Nash Evans allowed three hits, four earned runs, walked one and struck out one; and Maddux Herring gave up a hit, a run, a walk and a run in his inning.

Landon Johnson allowed a hit and an earned run; and Braydon Harvin, who struck out two, was touched for a hit and a walk.

Enterprise is scheduled to return to division play with doubleheaders against Coastal Alabama Community College Thursday and Saturday.

Through games of April 8, Wallace-Dothan (13-5, 26-12) leads the South Division, followed by Bishop State (13-7, 21-16), Coastal Alabama-North (10-6, 21-11), Wallace-Selma (8-8, 19-17), L.B. Wallace (8-8, 18-18) and Coastal Alabama-South (8-8, 10-18).

Chattahoochee Valley (9-11, 12-23), Coastal Alabama-East (5-13, 12-25) and Enterprise (4-12, 12-20) hold the final three places in the division.

Enterprise has 32 games remaining in the regular season.