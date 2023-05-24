Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITE HOUSE:A 19-year-old man who authorities believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night, then exited the truck with a Nazi flag, was arrested, the Secret Service said. He was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri.

SHOOTING:U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire fatally shot Raymond Mattia on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico boundary last week after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Tuesday.

FIRE:Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19 victims, mostly girls, trapped in a school dormitory was deliberately set by a student who was upset that her mobile phone was confiscated, an official said Tuesday.

NATIVE CHILDREN:Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday signed legislation giving Native American families preference in fostering and adopting Native children involved with child protective services, a proactive move to protect such rights as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could undercut them nationally.

TYPHOON:Residents of Guam stockpiled supplies, battened down windows and abandoned wood and tin homes for emergency shelters Tuesday as Super Typhoon Mawar bore down, the strongest storm to approach the U.S. Pacific territory in decades. The U.S. military sent away ships and President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration.

ISRAEL:Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government prepared to pass a new budget Tuesday, which could bring stability to his coalition after a rocky start and clear the way for it to press ahead with its religious, pro-settlement agenda, ahead of a May 29 deadline.