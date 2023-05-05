STABBINGS ARREST:Carlos Dominguez, a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week, was arrested in the stabbing of three people — including two fatally — in the college community, city police said Thursday.

GEORGIA SHOOTING:A man shot and killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and a woman working at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Georgia, before fatally shooting himself Thursday, a county coroner said.

SUSPECT CHARGED:Deion Patterson, 24, waived his first court appearance Thursday and was charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault in a shooting that left one woman dead and four others wounded in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice the prior day, Fulton County Jail records show.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE:Vice President Kamala Harris met Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence as the Biden administration rolls out initiatives meant to ensure the evolving technology improves lives without putting people's rights and safety at risk.

POLICE KILLING:Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after Memphis police beat him during a January arrest, according to an autopsy report released Thursday. It said the manner of death was homicide. Nichols was Black, as were the five police officers fired and facing second-degree murder and other charges in his death.

COVID-19:U.S. deaths fell last year and COVID-19 dropped to the nation's No. 4 cause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. COVID-19 deaths trailed heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings.