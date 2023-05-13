KHAN: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan left a high court in Islamabad on Friday after being granted broad protection from arrest in legal cases against him. The ruling struck a blow to the government in a standoff that sparked days of rioting by Khan's followers and raised the scepter of widespread unrest in the country.

AIR BAGS: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee, should recall 67 million air bag inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. ARC refused the request and is headed for a likely legal battle.

PICKETING: United Airlines pilots marched in picket lines at major airports on Friday as they push for higher pay. The pilots are unlikely to strike anytime soon, however. Federal law makes it difficult for unions to conduct strikes in the airline industry.

TECH HUBS: The Commerce Department on Friday launched the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The money is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year's CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech.

DIPLOMACY: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Friday she will step down from the post this summer, having been involved in some of the most consequential, and controversial, foreign policy decisions during Democratic administrations since Bill Clinton was president.

INDONESIA: U.S. Army Chief of Staff James McConville met with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday to push for stronger security ties amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

— Associated Press