SUNAK: President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched wide-ranging talks at the White House on Thursday by vowing they would work in lockstep as the globe tries to adapt to a period of rapid economic, political and technological change.

BAHAMAS: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the U.S. will invest more than $100 million in the Caribbean region to crack down on weapons trafficking, help alleviate Haiti's humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives. The announcement was made ahead of an official trip to the Bahamas.

BLINKEN: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that while the kingdom would welcome U.S. aid in building its civilian nuclear program, "there are others that are bidding."

RECOVERY: Pope Francis, 86, drank liquids, received the Eucharist and even made a brief phone call Thursday on his first full day recovering from a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

KNIFE ATTACK: a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said. Police detained a suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Syrian.

MORTGAGE RATES: Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.71% from 6.79% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.23%. The pullback follows three straight weekly increases.