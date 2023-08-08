More Alabamians will soon have access to high-speed internet.

"Broadband expansion has always been a top priority of this administration since day one," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. "In order for people to continue to live happy and healthy lives, we needed to get serious about our broadband infrastructure because it's how we work, communicate, and how our children learn."

On Tuesday, Ivey announced at Wallace Community College in Dothan that more $400 million in federal funding and $1.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Commerce Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program will be used to bring broadband internet to all 67 counties in the state.

"Thanks to ADECA, Alabama State Legislature, and numerous private partners, were facing our broadband challenges head on," Ivey said.

Ivey said although she is happy with the progress the state has made, there is still more work to be done in order to get every community connected to broadband.

"It's safe to say that we're taking a proactive approach towards fully connecting Alabama," Ivey said. "We're deploying every resource at our disposal. I'm proud of our progress, but we still have a long way to go. Let's continue to work together to create a bright future for Alabama."