Bullinger’s trip ends short of the summit

Just a little over a week ago, James Bullinger was scaling the side of mountain in Ecuador on his third attempt to reach the 20,548-foot summit of Chimborazo. After nearly eight hours of enduring below-freezing temperatures, he made the decision to turn back just 535 feet short of touching the sun.
The Level Plains native spent 155 days training to attain his goal, putting his body through grueling workouts, wearing a restricted airflow mask and finally utilizing a hypoxia machine to pre-acclimate to high altitude six weeks before departure to mimic the environment he’d experience on Chimborazo, the summit of which is the farthest point on the Earth’s surface from the Earth’s center given that it is located along the planet’s equatorial bulge. After his workouts were completed, he’d hiked a total of 462.4 miles over 22 weeks and climbed 77,553 of stairs.
“The altitude training system helps climbers and athletes to grow more hemoglobin in the blood, which reduces the time needed to adapt and perform at high altitude,” he said. “It’s what helped me to go from basically sea level to 20,000 feet in nine days.”
Bullinger’s first trip up Chimborazo in 2017 ended thanks to health complications due to a case of food poisoning, and on his second trip up in 2018 with Dr. Art Missirlian, he said they both hit “the wall.”
“Art turned first, then I turned a little later just above 19,000 feet. It was disappointing,” he said.
In 2020, he decided to climb Cotopaxi—the second tallest volcano in Ecuador—as a “confidence booster.” The trek was successful, and he set his sights back on conquering Chimborazo.
As a warm up, Bullinger, along with his friend and guide from previous climbs Estalin Suarez, took the first few days of his trip to climb Rucu Pichincha, Guagua Pichincha, Cotopaxi and Illiniza Norte to get his body ready for the big climb. Weather forced their return down Rucu Pichincha 200 feet short of the 15,413-foot summit, and weather again interfered on Guagua Pichincha after making it to 15,685 feet. By their third day, the rain gave way to sunnier skies for the 16,410 foot climb up Cotopaxi for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation fundraiser.
On day four, the snow appeared, and food poisoning yet again reared its head. On day five, he felt well enough to begin the climb up Illiniza Norte. They departed the refuge house in the Illiniza National Park around 5 a.m. and summited at 16,816 feet at 8:48 a.m.—marking his second time summiting the mountain top.
One day of rest turned into two after the Ecuadorian government closed the Chimborazo park for a day of preventative disinfection following an overcrowded festival; this delay forced the duo to climb overnight and would leave close to 11 hours or less to return to Quito to eat, clean gear, pack and catch a few hours of sleep before his 6 a.m. departure to the airport for the return home.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, the team headed to Chimborazo and hiked up to a high camp at 17,330 feet. They rested there until starting the summit push at 11:20 p.m., and after nearly eight hours of climbing in below freezing temperatures, Bullinger and Suarez consulted and made the decision to turn at 20,013 feet. The cold was so extreme it turned his insulated bottle of warm water into an icy slush, and he was also beginning to experience low energy levels, one of the most dangerous conditions for any climber.
“It was taking longer than expected to get to the summit, and it would take at least two more hours,” he said. “The snow conditions were not the best either. The weather was rolling in and after discussing it with Estalin, we concluded it was best to turn. It was a good thing we turned at 7:12 a.m., because I was barely able to make it back down to the high camp, traveling very slow due to the exhaustion. Most accidents occur during descent when climbers are exhausted. I’m nearly 64, and I have learned my capabilities and when to be safe for my family.”
Bullinger said while it was disappointing not to be able to get the Navigator flag to the summit, he was proud to set a personal best altitude.
“I put in a lot of time physically training to be ready,” he said. “My younger climbing friends have summited on Chimbo and I haven’t, but I’m also very happy to have set a personal best by exceeding both the 6,000 meter and 20,000 foot milestones. How many guys or gals from Alabama in their 50s or 60s can claim this distinction? I have accomplished something very few people my age could do, so I’m happy with myself for this.”
A passion since his high school days in California, Bullinger isn’t ready to give it up just yet and said he’d focus on “smaller” mountains like Mt. Rainier (14,411 feet) and Mt. Hood (11,250 feet) in the future.
Bullinger documents his experiences on his YouTube channel “Bama Hiker,” where he will post a video later this year of this trip, and he also has daily videos viewable now on relive.cc/view/v4OGoomKjmO.