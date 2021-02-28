Bullinger’s trip ends short of the summit

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the team headed to Chimborazo and hiked up to a high camp at 17,330 feet. They rested there until starting the summit push at 11:20 p.m., and after nearly eight hours of climbing in below freezing temperatures, Bullinger and Suarez consulted and made the decision to turn at 20,013 feet. The cold was so extreme it turned his insulated bottle of warm water into an icy slush, and he was also beginning to experience low energy levels, one of the most dangerous conditions for any climber.

“It was taking longer than expected to get to the summit, and it would take at least two more hours,” he said. “The snow conditions were not the best either. The weather was rolling in and after discussing it with Estalin, we concluded it was best to turn. It was a good thing we turned at 7:12 a.m., because I was barely able to make it back down to the high camp, traveling very slow due to the exhaustion. Most accidents occur during descent when climbers are exhausted. I’m nearly 64, and I have learned my capabilities and when to be safe for my family.”

Bullinger said while it was disappointing not to be able to get the Navigator flag to the summit, he was proud to set a personal best altitude.