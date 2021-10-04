Dothan airport going green with several clean energy upgrades

New LED lighting retrofits and an upgraded HVAC system are propelling the Dothan Regional Airport toward a cleaner future in energy use.

Adam Hartzog, airport director, said the green initiative began in 2016 when the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority agreed to retrofit the paved parking lot with LED lights.

“It's 2021 – we want to try to stay with the current standards and also try to reduce our emissions here,” Hartzog said. “We do think about the environment and we want to try to become one of those leaders in the community known for being environmentally friendly.”

Hartzog pointed out the obvious benefit of LED retrofitting is the drastically lower energy consumption compared to traditional and fluorescent lighting, which can result in dramatically reduced energy costs, especially for a full-service airport that typically has lights on 24/7.

The airport has also retrofitted the lights inside the terminal building, while the city of Dothan upgraded the streetlights leading to the airport to LED as well. Around $150,000 was spent on LED lighting upgrades so far and Hartzog said the authority foresees tackling a multimillion-dollar project that will upgrade the taxiway and runway lights to LED as well in the next few years.