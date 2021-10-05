Dothan considers incentives for new women's retailer on south side of Circle

Simply 10, an Alabama-based women’s fashion retailer, wants to bring a store to Dothan and city commissioners are considering tax incentives to make it happen.
Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president, requested the City of Dothan enter into an agreement with Watwood Investments LLC for the proposed retail development on the south side of Ross Clark Circle.
If approved, the new 6,000 square-foot building will house Simply 10, a retailer headquartered in Irondale with over 41 locations across the country. According to its website, it carries inexpensive junior to plus-size clothes and accessories with most items priced under $10.
The proposed lot is located in between an existing shopping center and Patricia Lanes, a bowling alley.
“It’d be a good addition into that development,” Parker said to commissioners during the administrative portion of their Tuesday meeting. “It’ll lead to some new investment in that area as well to really enhance that center where there is a gap.”
If the city commissioners accept the project into its Commercial Development Incentive Program, the City of Dothan would rebate half of the sales tax generated by the business to the developer over a 10-year period. Each year, the developer could get back up to $25,000 – a total of $250,000 over 10 years.
The incentive program, approved in 2019, is aimed at helping revitalize older retail corridors and bringing more opportunity and investment to Dothan. The redevelopment of the former Circle West Theater building was the first project approved under the tax rebate program. It now houses Hangar 38, a family entertainment venue.
“They have to perform in order to get the incentive,” City Manager Kevin Cowper explained.
The developer is planning to invest a significant amount of money into the Simply 10 project, officials said. But first, the community will be able to attend a public hearing set for Oct. 19 during the city commission’s next regular meeting at the city commission chambers to hear more about the proposal before a vote.
