Dothan considers incentives for new women's retailer on south side of Circle

Simply 10, an Alabama-based women’s fashion retailer, wants to bring a store to Dothan and city commissioners are considering tax incentives to make it happen.

Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president, requested the City of Dothan enter into an agreement with Watwood Investments LLC for the proposed retail development on the south side of Ross Clark Circle.

If approved, the new 6,000 square-foot building will house Simply 10, a retailer headquartered in Irondale with over 41 locations across the country. According to its website, it carries inexpensive junior to plus-size clothes and accessories with most items priced under $10.

The proposed lot is located in between an existing shopping center and Patricia Lanes, a bowling alley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’d be a good addition into that development,” Parker said to commissioners during the administrative portion of their Tuesday meeting. “It’ll lead to some new investment in that area as well to really enhance that center where there is a gap.”