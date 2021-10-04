Dothan ends fiscal year with record $17.6 million budget surplus

Dothan brought in an extra $17.6 million in tax revenues over a record-earning budget year that ended last month.

Mayor Mark Saliba said it’s a sign of a healthy economy despite glaring challenges facing businesses.

“Even though it’s been kind of a strange year, we’re all still doing really well,” Saliba said on Monday. “Even with the challenges everyone has in the different industries with workforce, we continue to have good revenue in sales tax and income generated through retail, restaurants, and lodging.”

Businesses remitted $7.1 million in sales and use tax to the City of Dothan government in September, representing business transacted in August. That amount is $1.4 million more in revenues than city officials budgeted for the month and $732,000 more than the amount collected in September 2020, according to tax reports.

In the last 12 months, sales and use tax revenue has totaled $85,362,705 - $9.5 million more, or 12%, than Dothan collected in 2020.

Year-to-year, general sales and use tax income grew by 12.6%, automotive sales tax income increased by 17.5%, while machines and manufacturing tax income grew by 30.4%. Both farm and agriculture and alcohol tax revenues dropped by around 2% each.

