Dothan hospitality firm partners with Tennessee company to grow hotel management platform

A Dothan hospitality firm is expanding its presence in U.S. as it teams with a like-minded Tennessee-based hotel development company.

LBA Hospitality, based in Dothan, and 3H Group, headquartered in Chattanooga, announced the formation of their new strategic alliance on Monday in a press release. The alliance will empower both parties to enlarge their respective companies while remaining focused on expansion of their hotel management platform.

“Partnering with 3H Group will propel us to achieving our business goals across the United States, and we look forward to accomplishing great things together,” Beau Benton, president of LBA Hospitality, said. “LBA proudly empowers employees, and we find common ground with Hiren, the 3H Group team and their culture of respect and service.”

“This alliance is a strategic move in our overall growth that will position our companies for the future and will allow our teams to share best practices to achieve top performance within the hospitality industry,” Hiren Desai, president and CEO of 3H Group, said.

With over 90 properties in 11 states among their portfolios, both companies consider themselves leaders in hospitality management and development, and believe the alliance sets them up for continued success as they merge their shared vision and expertise.