 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan woman charged with stealing from elderly relative
0 Comments
alert top story

Dothan woman charged with stealing from elderly relative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amber Storm Sisney

Amber Storm Sisney, 19, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

Police arrested a Dothan woman last week for stealing $2,400 in cash from an elderly relative.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amber Storm Sisney, 19, was charges with second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Sisney was being investigated along with Joseph Wade Griffith, 54, accused of taking around $3,000 from the same victim while acting as her caretaker. Griffith was arrested last week and charged with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Sisney was arrested the following day with a bond set at $15,000

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert